Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport adds American Airlines flight to Dallas-Fort Worth

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport is expanding its reach with a new direct flight out west.

Starting in June, American Airlines will offer nonstop service to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. This airport is a major hub for American Airlines and marks the furthest west destination now available from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport.

Airport officials said they have been fighting for a direct flight to Dallas for years and are excited about the new connection.

Tickets for the new Dallas flights will be available for purchase online starting Monday.