Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
48º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport adds American Airlines flight to Dallas-Fort Worth

Monica Johnson, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport is expanding its reach with a new direct flight out west.

Starting in June, American Airlines will offer nonstop service to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. This airport is a major hub for American Airlines and marks the furthest west destination now available from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport.

Airport officials said they have been fighting for a direct flight to Dallas for years and are excited about the new connection.

Tickets for the new Dallas flights will be available for purchase online starting Monday.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos