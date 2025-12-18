Salvation Army Roanoke Corps helps families in need with annual holiday distribution

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army’s Roanoke Corps is making a meaningful impact this holiday season with its annual Distribution Day happening today. The event provides gifts and support to families in need across the community.

Quintasiah Hunter, a Roanoke resident, expressed her gratitude for the event. “I appreciate that they come out here every year, and they give out gifts to everybody that comes out here. It means a lot that they do that because some people wouldn’t do that. So it means a lot that they do that.”

The spirit of giving is alive and well in southeast Roanoke, where volunteers are dedicating their time to help neighbors facing hardship. Volunteer Seth Dillon shared, “I go out in the street, and I see my neighbors suffering, and to get a chance to actually make a difference, it’s huge.”

Inside the former Belmont Elementary School, now transformed into the Salvation Army’s community center, volunteers are busy making Christmas brighter for local families. The building hosts everything from youth programs to senior activities and serves as the home for the Pathway of Hope initiative, which aims to break the cycle of poverty.

Deja Alleyne, a Roanoke resident benefiting from the program, said, “It’s the helping hand. It really does help me out because I got bills, and Christmas. I just moved. This really helps me out a lot.”

The Salvation Army’s efforts in Roanoke demonstrate the power of community support during the holiday season, bringing hope and joy to families who need it most.