Angels of Assisi to hold 7th annual mega adoption event Dec. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is gearing up for its biggest adoption event of the year.

The 7th Annual Mega Adoption Event will take place Saturday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Berglund Center’s Special Events Center.

The shelter aims to find loving fur-ever homes for as many pets as possible before the holidays. The event will feature 12 local rescues and shelters, with puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, bunnies and small pets all ready to meet you.

Alongside adoptable animals, 10 local pet vendors will offer treats, gear, advice and resources for pet owners.

Santa Claus will also make a special appearance to take adoption portraits with new furry family members.

Admission and parking are free, and the event is indoors. The Blood Connection will be on site for anyone who wants to give the gift of life to the community.

“We are always inspired by how our community comes together to help animals in need,” said Gracie Boliek, Communications Manager at Angels of Assisi. “The Mega Adoption Event grows every year, and we look forward to seeing even more pets head home in time for the holidays!”

For more information, please visit www.angelsofassisi.org or call 540- 344-8707. You can also find all our available animals at angelsofassisi.org/available-pets