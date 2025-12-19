Jason Price Foundation CEO donates raised funds to 10 South Oncology in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A 19-year-old’s mission to honor his father’s memory reached a significant milestone Friday as he presented the proceeds from his foundation’s first fundraising event to the cancer center where his father received treatment.

Conner Price, founder and CEO of the Jason Price Foundation, donated funds raised from the organization’s inaugural All-In for Cancer Poker Tournament to 10 South Oncology in Roanoke. The donation will support Carilion Clinic’s new cancer center.

“It’s felt awesome seeing a vision you get when you are seven year sold walking into the hospital for the first time finding out that your dad has cancer. And now you are able to donate back to where he was sick and helping patients, and the nurses, doctors,” Price said.

The foundation, named after Price’s father Jason who died from leukemia eight years ago, hosted its first fundraising event on October 12. The poker tournament exceeded expectations for a first-time event, according to hospital officials.

Josh Herman, Operations Manager at 10 South Oncology, praised Price’s initiative. “When you see a young guy step up and say this is what I want to do to bring people together, I think it’s fantastic,” Herman said.

Dr. William Fintel, Medical Director at 10 South Legacy, described the new cancer center as “six or seven stories of goodness” that will transform patient care. “The impact that this is going to have, we won’t even be able to measure for some time,” Fintel said.

Future Plans

Price isn’t slowing down. He’s already planning future fundraising events, including a March Madness Bracket challenge and a golf tournament. “I mean everyday I’m thinking of new ideas. Like I’ll be in the shower, I’ll be driving to the gym, I’ll be at dinner, I’ll be taking an exam. It just never leaves my mind,” Price said.

Expanding Support for Cancer Patients

Beyond fundraising, Price has established a second organization called 10 South Legacy, which produces port-accessible clothing designed to maintain dignity and comfort for cancer patients during treatment.

The impact of Price’s work resonates deeply with the medical staff who cared for his father. “I think that is what he is recognizing. When his dad was with us a decade ago, the unsung heroes were the nurses and the staff that took care of him. And now he’s saying I want to give back,” noted Dr. Fintel.