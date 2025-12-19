Lynchburg Humane Society pup meets ‘Santa Paws’ at River Ridge

A Lynchburg Humane Society pup got a special visit with “Santa Paws” at River Ridge in Lynchburg this week.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg Humane Society pup got a special visit with “Santa Paws” at River Ridge in Lynchburg this week.

River Ridge hosted one of its December Pet Santa photo days, and Copper (an adorable puppy on the nice list this year) stopped by for his very first photos with Santa. The cute doggo has since found a forever home.

The event also showcased local partnerships, like River Ridge’s work with the Lynchburg Humane Society, helping connect adoptable pets with families during the holidays.

The Lynchburg Humane Society Adoption Center is open weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those looking to make a holiday adoption extra special, the humane society is offering “Santa Holds” through Dec. 23, letting families reserve a pet for pickup closer to Christmas.