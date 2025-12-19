Lynchburg Police responding to reports of shooting, large police presence on Campbell Ave Thursday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday night that there was a large police presence in the 1400 block of Campbell Avenue Thursday night as the department responded to the report of a shooting. Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story, and 10 News will continue update with information as it becomes available.
Large police presence in the 1400 block of Campbell Avenue. LPD is responding to a report of a shooting. Please seek alternate routes. More information will be provided via news release.— Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) December 19, 2025