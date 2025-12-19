Skip to main content
Lynchburg Police responding to reports of shooting, large police presence on Campbell Ave Thursday night

9-year-old in critical condition after car rolls into Lynchburg front yard, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday night that there was a large police presence in the 1400 block of Campbell Avenue Thursday night as the department responded to the report of a shooting. Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and 10 News will continue update with information as it becomes available.

