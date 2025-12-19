Martinsville pedestrian hit by school bus, driver charged with failure to yield

A 49-year-old woman was taken to Sovah Health Martinsville with minor injuries after being hit by a school bus, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Authorities said the woman was crossing Cleveland Avenue at the intersection when the incident occurred.

After an investigation, police charged the bus driver with failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian at an intersection.

The Martinsville Police Department reminds all drivers to stay alert and yield to pedestrians at crosswalks and intersections.