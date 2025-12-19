Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office to offer citizens firearms safety course in 2026

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is launching a firearms safety course for community members starting in 2026.
Classes will be held at the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy, 5401 B Barns Avenue. Instead of a fee, participants are asked to bring 10 non-perishable food items. Space is limited to 20 people per class.
Here are the 2026 class dates, all starting at 8:30 a.m.:
- Jan. 31
- Feb. 28
- March 28
- April 25
- May 30
- June 27
- July 25
- Aug. 29
- Sept. 26
- Oct. 31
- Nov. 21
- Dec. 19
The course will cover firearm safety and storage, proper weapon handling, malfunction correction techniques, and the responsibilities of firearm ownership in Virginia. After completing the class, participants will receive a certificate that can be used when applying for a concealed weapons permit.
If you’re interested in participating, you can sign up by emailing Sergeant Christian at dchristian@roanokecountyva.gov or calling 540-777-8664. If you don’t get an answer, leave your name and number so he can call you back.