Local News

Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office to offer citizens firearms safety course in 2026

Classes will kick off on Jan. 31

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is launching a firearms safety course for community members starting in 2026. (Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is launching a firearms safety course for community members starting in 2026.

Classes will be held at the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy, 5401 B Barns Avenue. Instead of a fee, participants are asked to bring 10 non-perishable food items. Space is limited to 20 people per class.

Here are the 2026 class dates, all starting at 8:30 a.m.:

  • Jan. 31
  • Feb. 28
  • March 28
  • April 25
  • May 30
  • June 27
  • July 25
  • Aug. 29
  • Sept. 26
  • Oct. 31
  • Nov. 21
  • Dec. 19

The course will cover firearm safety and storage, proper weapon handling, malfunction correction techniques, and the responsibilities of firearm ownership in Virginia. After completing the class, participants will receive a certificate that can be used when applying for a concealed weapons permit.

If you’re interested in participating, you can sign up by emailing Sergeant Christian at dchristian@roanokecountyva.gov or calling 540-777-8664. If you don’t get an answer, leave your name and number so he can call you back.

