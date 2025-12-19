Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office to offer citizens firearms safety course in 2026

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is launching a firearms safety course for community members starting in 2026.

Classes will be held at the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy, 5401 B Barns Avenue. Instead of a fee, participants are asked to bring 10 non-perishable food items. Space is limited to 20 people per class.

Here are the 2026 class dates, all starting at 8:30 a.m.:

Jan. 31

Feb. 28

March 28

April 25

May 30

June 27

July 25

Aug. 29

Sept. 26

Oct. 31

Nov. 21

Dec. 19

The course will cover firearm safety and storage, proper weapon handling, malfunction correction techniques, and the responsibilities of firearm ownership in Virginia. After completing the class, participants will receive a certificate that can be used when applying for a concealed weapons permit.

If you’re interested in participating, you can sign up by emailing Sergeant Christian at dchristian@roanokecountyva.gov or calling 540-777-8664. If you don’t get an answer, leave your name and number so he can call you back.