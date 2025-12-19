Roanoke’s 3rd Street Coffeehouse to host benefit concert and raffle to fight food insecurity

Looking to make a difference? This Saturday, Roanoke’s 3rd Street Coffeehouse will host a benefit concert at 7 p.m. to support those facing food insecurity.

Performers include the Keith Goggin Band, singer-songwriter Randolph Thomas and duo Mike Degiorgi and Larry Sakayma. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and entry is free.

Raffle tickets are on sale now through Dec. 20 at 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Tickets cost $5 each, 3 for $10 or 10 for $25, with all proceeds benefiting Feeding Southwest Virginia. Winners will be announced the night of the concert and must be present to claim their prizes.

The grand prize is a brand-new King RO-328 Adirondack/Rosewood OOO acoustic guitar with a hardshell case, generously donated by Fret Mill Music.

“The show will continue our long history of support for Feeding Southwest Virginia and feature a live performance by singer-songwriter Keith Goggin and great raffle prizes donated by local businesses,” says 3rd Street Coffeehouse spokesman Bob Schmucker.

Additional prizes include concert tickets, theater and sporting event passes, gift cards to Roanoke-area stores and restaurants, and more.

David Dantzler, director of corporate relations for Feeding Southwest Virginia, said, “The 3rd Street Coffeehouse has been a valuable partner for years. Like us, they nourish their neighbors, but in the place of food, it’s with incredible music every week. We are honored to come together as a community for this benefit for our neighbors during this season of giving.”