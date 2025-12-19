Two teenage boys hospitalized after Roanoke stabbing

ROANOKE, Va. – Two teenage boys are in the hospital after a stabbing in southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Thursday at about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Montrose Avenue following reports of a stabbing. Once they arrived at the scene, they found two teenage boys who had been stabbed. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say one boy, 17, is in critical condition, while the other, 16, has injuries that are not life-threatening.

After investigating the incident further, police say the stabbing actually happened in an alley behind the 900 block of Penmar Avenue.

Right now, no suspect is in custody. If you have any information, the Roanoke Police Department asks that you call 540-344-8500.