YMCA experts share tips to make New Year’s resolutions stick

We’ve all been there...making New Year’s resolutions with big plans, only to lose steam after a few weeks. This year, YMCA experts are sharing tips to help you stay on track and make resolutions that stick.

If fitness is your goal, consistency is key, says Betty Bridges, wellness director at the Kirk Family YMCA.

“Start small and commit to something you can do every day, even if it’s just 10 minutes,” Bridges said. “Those small, consistent efforts are what turn resolutions into long-term habits.”

She suggests treating exercise like an appointment.

“When workouts are scheduled at the same time each week, they become part of a routine instead of a daily decision,” Bridges said. “Choosing activities you actually enjoy also makes a big difference in whether you stick with it.”

Healthy eating often goes hand in hand with fitness goals. Jonathan Pait, branch executive director at YMCA Express at Gainsboro, says it’s about building habits, not chasing quick fixes.

“Sustainable nutrition starts with reducing stress around meals,” Pait said. “Identify a short list of healthy meals your family already enjoys and rotate them regularly. That keeps planning simple and momentum going.”

He added, “Using items like pre-cooked proteins or frozen vegetables alongside fresh foods saves time,” he said. “Even small steps, like growing herbs or greens at home, can encourage healthier choices throughout the year.”