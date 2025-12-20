Critically missing Herndon man believed to be in Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. – A critically missing man initially reported out of Herndon is believed to be in the Roanoke area, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the Herndon Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Leonard Hugh Thompson. He was last seen on Dec. 15 around 7:30 p.m. in Herndon, Va., but is believed to be on foot in the Roanoke/Troutville area.

Thompson is a white man, around 5′10″, weighs around 160 lbs, and has blue eyes and white hair. He wears glasses, although his clothing description is unknown.

VSP said his disappearance poses a credible threat to Thompson’s health and safety.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Thompson, please contact the Henrdon Police Department at 703-435-6846. You can find more information regarding the search here.