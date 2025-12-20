Gov. Youngkin announces enhanced DUI enforcement period for holiday season

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that enhanced DUI enforcement would be in place for the 2025 holiday season.

“This holiday season, Virginians have the opportunity to make a responsible choice that can save lives: a safe ride home for someone who has been drinking. Because every drunk driving fatality, injury, crash, and arrest is 100-percent preventable, Virginia’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ DUI enforcement and public education campaign is focused on keeping our roads safe throughout the holiday season. Virginians who choose to celebrate with alcohol are urged to plan ahead and always get home safely.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

From Dec. 10 to Jan. 1, Virginia law enforcement will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints across the commonwealth. This is part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” media campaign, which has seen a reduction in drunk driving incidents since it began in 2002.