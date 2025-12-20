Historical highway marker dedicated to Lucy Addison in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A dedication ceremony honored one of Roanoke’s most important educators on Friday!

Lucy Addison played a pivotal role in advancing African American education in Roanoke and Virginia, leaving a legacy that inspires to this day.

Officials unveiled a new historical highway marker honoring the teacher. Roanoke City Superintendent Verletta White explained why it’s important to remember the heroes of our past.

“We believe that it’s so important for our students to understand their history, to understand those who paved the way before them and before all of us. Because we walk in their footsteps and we stand on their shoulders.“ Verletta White, Superintendent Roanoke City Schools

Among the attendees were alumni of Lucy Addison High School, which was the first building in the city’s history to be named after a Roanoke resident, regardless of race or gender.