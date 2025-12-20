Hundreds of bikes gifted for those in need in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – For some of us, a handful of great childhood memories came from riding around on our bikes. One Roanoke resident is donating hundreds of bikes to those in need, so other kids can share the same experience.

Nathan Wheat has gathered around 450 bikes to hand out this Christmas, and he’s still collecting them!

“I bought 100 and I thought maybe we’d get 150, 250 bicycles but it’s been so many local contractors, relators, companies in the roanoke valley it’s really made this number come together.” Nathan Wheat

If you’d like to help out with donations, you can drop bikes off at A&D Towing in Roanoke along Williamson Road and Gus Nicks Boulevard.