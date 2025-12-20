Last-minute shipping with the USPS can have gifts delivered in time for Christmas

We’re less than a week away from Christmas, and millions of families will gather around the tree to open up their gifts.

Before that, some of those gifts and packages must be shipped.

For those who are still waiting to send their packages, there is still time to send them while ensuring they make it in time for Christmas, but the deadline to get your gifts by Christmas Day is this Saturday.

“If you’re still waiting to ship your gifts, you need to do it by December 20 with USPS Priority Mail Express,” US Postal Service Communications Specialist Phillip Bogenberger said.

Bogenberger explains that Priority Mail Express allows packages to be delivered from the post office to someone’s front door 365 days a year.

“Priority Mail Express can be delivered even on Christmas morning,” Bogenberger said. “But, you know, like I said, we delivered the day before the day after Christmas.”

On average, Bogenberger says that a package shipped with Priority Mail Express can be delivered within three days.

While a package’s location can affect delivery times, Bogenberger says there are ways that the customer can help the postal service help them.

“I would make sure that you use bubble wrap or packing paper, something to make sure that it’s securely tight in the box,” Bogenberger said. “You want to make sure that you have a legible address and an accurate zip code. If you do that, we’re going to get it there on time.”