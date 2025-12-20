Roanoke Coffeehouse Hosting Benefit Concert Supporting Feeding Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, VA – Saturday night, great music is doing more than filling a room - it’s helping fill pantries across our region.

3rd Street Coffeehouse in Downtown Roanoke is hosting a benefit concert to support Feeding Southwest Virginia, bringing together local musicians, raffle prizes, and a shared mission to fight food insecurity during the season of giving.

The event begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., at the coffeehouse located at 305 Mountain Avenue SW. Admission is free.

The concert will feature performances by The Keith Goggin Band, singer-songwriter Randolph Thomas, and singer-songwriter duo Mike Degiorgi and Larry Sakayama.

In addition to live music, attendees will have the chance to participate in a raffle benefiting Feeding Southwest Virginia. Tickets are priced at $5 each, three for $10, or ten for $25.

Raffle tickets are on sale now at 3rd Street Coffeehouse and will be available through the evening of the concert. Winners will be announced during the event, but participants do not need to be present to claim their prizes.

The grand prize raffle item is a brand-new King RO-328 Adirondack/Rosewood OOO acoustic guitar with a hardshell case, donated by Fret Mill Music.

Additional raffle prizes include concert tickets, theater and sporting event tickets, gift cards and certificates from Roanoke-area businesses and restaurants, books by local authors, and CDs from local and regional musicians.

David Dantzler, Director of Corporate Relations for Feeding Southwest joined us in the studio Sunday alongside 3rd Street Coffeehouse volunteer Bob Schmucker to talk about the event.