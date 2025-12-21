Buena Vista Police searching for wanted man on three felony warrants

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista Police Department is searching for a man wanted on three felony warrants.

BVPD said they are searching for 27-year-old Peter Zuppa. He is wanted on three felony warrants: two issued by the City of Buena Vista, and one out of Rockbridge County.

Zuppa is described as a white man, around 5′11″, and weighing around 190 lbs. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zuppa to contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171. If you see Zuppa, contact 911.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.