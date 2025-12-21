Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
50º
Join Insider
Trending
These influencers are teaching Christianity online — and young people are listening
The Current

Local News

Buena Vista Police searching for wanted man on three felony warrants

Photo of Peter Zuppa. (Copyright 2025 by Buena Vista Police Department - All rights reserved.)

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista Police Department is searching for a man wanted on three felony warrants.

BVPD said they are searching for 27-year-old Peter Zuppa. He is wanted on three felony warrants: two issued by the City of Buena Vista, and one out of Rockbridge County.

Recommended Videos

Zuppa is described as a white man, around 5′11″, and weighing around 190 lbs. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zuppa to contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171. If you see Zuppa, contact 911.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos