Man arrested, man injured following Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested after a shooting that left one injured on Saturday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to reports of a shooting on the 11100 block of Stewart Avenue SE around 5:28 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they later found the suspect to be the victim’s brother. He was arrested at the scene and charged with domestic malicious wounding.

This investigation is still ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.