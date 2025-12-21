Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends soon

The deadline to sign up for a healthcare plan using Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace is quickly approaching.

The last day for Virginians to enroll in a 2026 health plan beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, is Dec. 31, 2025. If you enroll in January, your plan won’t start until Feb. 1, 2026. The final day to sign up in January is Jan. 30.

“Open enrollment is the only time for Virginians without a qualifying life event to review their options and enroll in quality, comprehensive health coverage for the year ahead. We encourage anyone who doesn’t have health insurance or who needs to reenroll to act now.” Keven Patchett, director of the State Corporation Commission’s Health Benefit Exchange

The following free resources are offered on the marketplace website:

A plan comparison tool to review available coverage options.

A cost calculator to estimate potential financial assistance.

A statewide network of more than 5,000 certified assisters and agents who can provide free, in-person or virtual help.

A help center with phone support and translation services.

You can access Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace here.