Former Roanoke County Sheriff Michael F. Kavanaugh passes away

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Former Roanoke County Sheriff Michael F. Kavanaugh has passed away, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed.

Kavanaugh served as the 26th sheriff of Roanoke County from 1988 to 1991. Before his time in law enforcement leadership, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel.

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office expressed sadness over his passing and asked the community to keep the Kavanaugh family in their thoughts and prayers.

Sheriff Kavanaugh’s service to both the military and local community left a lasting impact on Roanoke County.