Gas Prices Drop in Roanoke, Easing Holiday Travel Costs for Drivers

ROANOKE, Va. – Gas prices in Roanoke, Virginia, have dropped significantly this week, providing relief to drivers at the pump. Prices have fallen by four cents to an average of $2.65 per gallon, with local prices ranging from $2.29 to $2.99.

John Villegas, who traveled from Texas, said, “Drive the speed limit, don’t get pulled over and go to Sheets.” He also noted, “Fuel costs predict where you go. If you’re trying to be financially planning accordingly, it makes sense to go to a place where you can get cheaper fuel.”

Compared to this time last year, drivers in Roanoke are paying about 19 cents less per gallon. The national average price for gasoline is also down, currently at $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel prices have seen a similar decline. The national average for diesel fuel is now $3.58 per gallon, down more than four cents from last week.

Christian Santos from North Carolina shared how lower prices impact travel plans. “Always doing trips, with the family, with the girlfriend, or just visiting new places because we have vacation, it’s really nice to get low prices and to afford it even more.”

John Wangler from Virginia added, “It frees up some money to buy Christmas gifts and it allows you the flexibility to get out and get around.”

With gas prices easing, many drivers in Roanoke are finding it easier to budget for holiday travel and other expenses.