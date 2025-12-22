Multiple arrests made after multistate drug trafficking investigation

Multiple arrests made in drug investigation; (left to right) Cornelius Chunn, Jodie Petty, and Marilyn Hawks.

Multiple people were arrested following a nearly six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization spanning from Cleveland, Ohio, to Carroll County, Virginia, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police seized more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

Numerous local and out-of-state suspects were identified. Among those arrested are Cornelius Chunn, Jodie Petty, and Marilyn Hawks.

Law enforcement has evidence that Chunn and Petty trafficked kilograms of methamphetamine into the Carroll County area from Ohio, according to the sheriff’s office.

Below are the charges of each person:

Chunn, Cornelius Charles

18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or processing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance

18.2-248.01. Transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.

18.2-258. Certain premises deemed common nuisance.

Petty, Jodie Michelle

18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or processing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance

18.2-248.01. Transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.

18.2-258. Certain premises deemed common nuisance.

Hawks, Marilyn Ann

18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or processing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance

18.2-308.4. Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

18.2-308.2. Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives, or conceal weapons by convicted felons.

The case is still active and has been adopted by a federal agency.

The Virginia State Police Twin County Drug Task Force is made up of members of the Virginia State Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsville Police Department, and Galax Police Department.