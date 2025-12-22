Santa’s magical reindeer get official OK to fly through Virginia this Christmas

Rudolph and the team are ready to hit the skies! Virginia veterinarians have once again approved a special permit allowing Santa Claus’s nine flying reindeer to travel through the Commonwealth on Christmas Eve.

Each year, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) work together to issue a unique Certificate of Veterinary Inspection for Santa’s magical herd. This certificate grants the reindeer permission to enter Virginia, despite strict regulations that normally prohibit the importation and possession of deer family members without a DWR permit.

Recommended Videos

VDACS State Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Broaddus and DWR Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. John Tracey oversee the process to ensure the health and safety of the animals and Virginia’s native wildlife. Dr. Broaddus presented the certificate to Santa Claus at Santa’s Village during the Illuminate Light Show at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, the site of the State Fair of Virginia.

“Santa’s reindeer look healthy and ready to deliver joy to children across the Commonwealth this Christmas Eve,” Dr. Broaddus said. “I appreciate Santa’s due diligence in getting his reindeer checked so that we can protect animal health and agriculture in our state. We hope Santa and the reindeer enjoy fresh Virginia milk, Virginia-grown carrots, and maybe some Virginia’s Finest eggnog while they are traveling through.”

Dr. Tracey highlighted the importance of the DWR permit in protecting Virginia’s wild white-tailed deer and elk populations. “We thank Santa for being an excellent partner with DWR and VDACS, and we are always glad to see the care and attention he gives to the health of each and every reindeer. We are of course looking forward to this year’s visit, as always.”

Because deer are ruminants, they must have official identification, such as state-issued ear tags, recorded on their veterinary certificates. This identification helps veterinarians trace animals in the event of a disease outbreak. While importing deer is generally prohibited in Virginia, Santa’s reindeer receive special permission each year due to their magical status.

With all paperwork in order, Santa’s sleigh is cleared to enter the Commonwealth on December 24. VDACS and DWR wish safe travels to the flying reindeer and a Merry Christmas to all Virginians.