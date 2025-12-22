VSP and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office make multiple arrests related to methamphetamine, marijuana

In Dec. 2025, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Twin County Drug Task Force executed and served multiple search warrants and indictments related to the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with the following during this joint operation:

Adrian Travis Beck

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or processing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.

Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives, or conceal weapons by convicted felons.

Certain premises deemed common nuisance.

Tulsa Wayne Bobbitt

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or processing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.

Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives, or conceal weapons by convicted felons.

Certain premises deemed common nuisance.

Jody Jackson Bobbitt

Sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana more than 5 pounds.

Certain premises deemed common nuisance.

Randy Haywood Combs

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or processing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.

Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives, or conceal weapons by convicted felons.

Certain premises deemed common nuisance.

Starr Leandra Combs

Possession of controlled substances.

Jonathan Michael Snow

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or processing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.

Denise Whitaker Cochran

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or processing with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.

Larceny of firearm.

Criminal history record information check required to sell firearm.

The Virginia State Police Twin County Drug Task Force is made up of members of the Virginia State Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsville Police Department, and Galax Police Department.

The Twin County Drug Task Force is a member of the Appalachia HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area). The Appalachia HIDTA mission is to enhance and coordinate drug enforcement efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies within areas designated as High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas by pursuing the disruption/dismantlement of Drug Trafficking Organizations, particularly as it relates to the specific drug threat of the Appalachia region.