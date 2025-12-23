2026 ‘Jaws of Justice’ K9 Calendar now available for purchase

If you’re looking to start your day on a “paw-sitive” note, local law enforcement agencies have announced the sale of the 2026 ‘Jaws of Justice’ K9 Calendar.

If you’re looking to start your day on a “paw-sitive” note, local law enforcement agencies have announced the sale of the 2026 ‘Jaws of Justice’ K9 Calendar.

The calendar follows a two-week voting period where community members cast votes on social media to decide which K9 teams would be featured.

The top five K9s selected through public voting are:

Top Dog (1st place): K9 Gus, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office

2nd place: K9 Knox, Lynchburg Police Department (second year in a row!)

3rd place: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit

4th place: K9 Zelda, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office

5th place: K9 Dyson (Retired) & K9 T-Bone, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

While these five received the most votes, the calendar will feature all participating K9s from:

Altavista Police Department

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office

Liberty University Police Department

Lynchburg Police Department

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

Virginia State Police

Proceeds from the 2026 Jaws of Justice K9 Crimefighters Calendar support Crime Stoppers of Central Virginia and help strengthen community partnerships throughout the region.

Calendars are available for pre-order at $15 each, with an additional $4.95 for shipping if mailed. Payments can be made securely online via PayPal.

To purchase a calendar, visit: t.ly/foBOF