Last-minute shoppers in Roanoke face crowded stores, rising prices as they hunt for Christmas gifts

ROANOKE, Va. – With Christmas just days away, last-minute shoppers are hitting stores in Roanoke hoping to find the perfect gift. But with prices increasing and uncertainty about the economy, many families are shopping more carefully this year.

Genesis Mackenzie, a Roanoke shopper, said, “This was like last-minute, we’re not going to get anything by Christmas time if we order online.”

Stephanie, another shopper, added, “We did the majority, but like I said, there’s a few things that snuck up on us.”

Parking lots are filling up, and stores are crowded as shoppers try to find gifts still on the shelves. When asked how long he waited in line for, RG, an out-of-town shopper visiting family, said, “45 minutes, oh it’s real busy.”

According to a recent study from Roanoke College, Virginians plan to spend about 5% less on holiday shopping this year compared to last year.

Stephanie noted, “I know several families that are budgeting a lot closer than they used to be.”

Genesis explained, “I mean the way expenses are, like food, electricity, bills are skyrocketing, so I assume people aren’t spending as much as past years.”

Despite inflation and economic pressures, many people say they still don’t want to miss out on Christmas.

Valerie Brown, executive director for the Greater Williamson Road Business Association, said, “I think with the economy, the way things are, there’s a whole lot of things that are uncertain. I think the holidays, I think Christmas, I think shopping all of that is something you can hold onto, and it really means something. It’s something everyone knows and wants to be a part of.”

For local businesses, last-minute Christmas shoppers can make a huge difference.

Brown added, “I think the holiday season is huge to these businesses. It helps them get excited and helps them in their own economy. I think they will all do very well during this week, more so than in the beginning of the month.”

If you’re still heading out for last-minute shopping, make sure to check store hours and have a backup gift in case those must-have items are gone.

Brown advised, “I actually think that when you’re down to the last minutes or hours of shopping, that’s probably when you do some of your best shopping because now, you’re open to anything and you might see something that you hadn’t considered before.”