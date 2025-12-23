Local artisan market shines alongside Illuminights at explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – With Christmas just days away, visitors are flocking to Explore Park to experience the magic of Illuminights. However, beyond the dazzling light displays, a vibrant marketplace awaits holiday shoppers.

While Illuminights may be known for its world-class light experience, the event’s artisan market has become a destination of its own, featuring more than 30 local vendors from across the region.

The market offers last-minute holiday shoppers a diverse selection of locally crafted items, from clothing and art to Christmas decorations and handmade body care products.

“Everyone in town comes here, and everyone from out of town comes here, so it’s not only great publicity for any small business, it’s also a fun thing to do with your family,” says Keriann Campbell, owner of Louise Allen Homemade Soaps.

Campbell, who has maintained a vendor stand at Illuminights for two years, started her business after her son and husband developed skin conditions requiring all-natural soaps and lotions. The exposure from the market has helped her business grow beyond the event itself.

“For six months afterwards, I was getting reached out to by people from all over the country saying ‘I was gifted your products from Illuminights or for Christmas and I want more,’” Campbell says.

The market has been part of Illuminights since its inception, according to Alex North, marketing administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

“It’s a great way to support the local community because all these businesses and artisans are from all over southwest and central Virginia,” North says.

The artisan market continues to serve as a platform for local vendors while offering holiday shoppers an opportunity to support small businesses in the region.