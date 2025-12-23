Make-A-Wish motivational hotline open until Dec. 31

Make-A-Wish is bringing back its Holiday Wish Line to spread kindness and joy this holiday season.

From now through Dec. 31, you can call 480-914-9474 (WISH) to hear uplifting, pre-recorded messages from children who have faced critical illnesses with courage and a positive spirit.

You’ll hear from six wish kids as part of the Make-A-Wish “Wishful Giving” campaign.

“Our wish kids have battled critical illnesses with courage and grace,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “Their messages reflect a depth of humor and hope that only they can share. For those feeling overwhelmed or in need of a smile, their voices are a powerful reminder that joy can be found even in the hardest times.”

Here are the kids who will be featured:

Angelito , age 5, courageously battling leukemia, whose heartfelt wish for a charro-themed celebration came to life with music, gifts, and horses.

Levi, age 7, undergoing cancer treatment, who reunited with his siblings during a memorable ski trip in the mountains of Colorado.

Ruby , age 5, a liver transplant recipient, who fulfilled her wish of publishing a children’s book to inspire courage in others.

Braedyn , age 8, fighting leukemia, who rediscovered joy and freedom through the simple magic of ice skating.

Vera , age 9, living with a respiratory disorder, who received a custom baking station to pursue her aspiration of owning a bakery.

Quinn, age 7, facing leukemia, who experienced the excitement of New York City from a limousine and savored a giant pizza along the way.