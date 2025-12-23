Skip to main content
Rocky Mount mayor working to implement term limits

Ethan Ellis, Multimedia Journalist

Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue is working to achieve a milestone never before reached in Virginia: establishing term limits for the mayor and town council seats. (Town of Rocky Mount)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue is working to achieve a milestone never before reached in Virginia: establishing term limits for the mayor and town council seats. The proposal would cap service in these positions at a maximum of 12 years.

To make this change, the town must amend its charter, a process that requires approval from state lawmakers in Richmond. Mayor Perdue says some legislators have expressed skepticism about approving term limits.

Delegate Will Davis (R-39th District) plans to introduce the proposal to lawmakers in the coming months. More updates on this story will be available tonight on 10 News.

