Three killed, including 2-year-old, in Roanoke County crash on Interstate 81

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Roanoke County that resulted in three deaths, including a 2-year-old child.

The crash happened Monday around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound. A Volvo tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road and hit a Honda Odyssey that was stopped on the right shoulder, according to State police.

There were six people in the Honda. The driver, 65-year-old Lorraine Renee Williams, and passenger, 49-year-old Ebony Latasha Williams, along with 2-year-old Shazziyah Lesley, who was properly secured in a child safety seat, were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they later died.

Three other passengers, a 63-year-old man, a 73-year-old man, and a 10-year-old girl, were transported to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

The Volvo driver, 58-year-old El Hadji Karamoko Quattara, has been charged with reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.