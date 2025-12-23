Vinton History Museum seeking used and unused Christmas cards for upcoming project

The Vinton History Museum is asking for Christmas cards, used or unused, for an upcoming project.

The museum said the cards will be recycled, and if you prefer not to share the personalized message, you can simply cut off that portion. They mainly need the artwork.

As a reminder, the museum, located at 210 East Jackson Avenue in downtown Vinton, is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, plus the first Saturday of each month (except January), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5.