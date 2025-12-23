WATCH: Former Salem star delivers Christmas gifts to Carilion Children’s Hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Salem and University of Georgia football player Chris Cole brought holiday cheer to young patients at Carilion Children’s Hospital through a special Christmas toy drive.

Cole personally distributed toys to children who are spending their holidays in the hospital. “No child should miss out on the joy of Christmas, especially while fighting to get better,” Cole said.

The toy drive collected new items for children of all ages, demonstrating how local athletes can make meaningful contributions to their community beyond the playing field.

Watch here to see Cole spreading holiday cheer at Carilion Children’s Hospital: