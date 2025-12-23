Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
61º
Join Insider
Trending
Three killed, including 2-year-old, in Roanoke County crash on Interstate 81
Widow of corrections officer who died after inmate attack sues Department of Corrections leadership
Multiple arrests made after multistate drug trafficking investigation
The Current

Local News

WATCH: Former Salem star delivers Christmas gifts to Carilion Children’s Hospital

Jordan Parham, WSLS 10

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Salem and University of Georgia football player Chris Cole brought holiday cheer to young patients at Carilion Children’s Hospital through a special Christmas toy drive.

Cole personally distributed toys to children who are spending their holidays in the hospital. “No child should miss out on the joy of Christmas, especially while fighting to get better,” Cole said.

The toy drive collected new items for children of all ages, demonstrating how local athletes can make meaningful contributions to their community beyond the playing field.

Watch here to see Cole spreading holiday cheer at Carilion Children’s Hospital:

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos