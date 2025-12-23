Widow of corrections officer who died after inmate attack sues Department of Corrections leadership

INDEPENDENCE, Va. – The widow of Jeremy Hall, the corrections officer who died after being attacked by an inmate in November, has filed a civil suit against the Department of Corrections leadership in district court.

Dawn Hall alleges that critical staffing shortages and “deliberate indifference” to known risks at the facility directly caused the attack on Jeremy and his death.

Recommended Videos

She is seeking injunctive relief alongside Anthony Kellam, a correctional officer at Indian Creek Correction Center in Chesapeake, who supports claims that the Department of Corrections has a pattern of ignoring emergencies. The defendants listed include VDOC Director Chadwick Dotson, Chief of Corrections Operations David Robinson, Kevin McCoy with River North, Indian Creek CC Warden Dara Watson, along with supervisory officials from River North and Indian Creek.

John Holomon Russell, the inmate accused of the attack, has been indicted. The True Bills of Indictment against him include:

One count of aggravated murder

Two counts of attempted aggravated murder

One count of aggravated malicious wounding

One count of malicious wounding

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.