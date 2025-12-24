NORAD volunteers tracking Santa this holiday season

The countdown to Christmas is on, and the holiday rush is in full swing. From last-minute shoppers scrambling for gifts to Santa Claus himself, everyone is on the move this Christmas Eve.

While shoppers race from store to store hunting for final surprises, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking a very special delivery—the movements of Santa Claus.

Recommended Videos

“The presents and Santa Claus!” said Gabriella Medley, a child in Roanoke excited about the holiday.

Holiday shopping on the eve of Christmas tends to be busier than planned shopping throughout the year, but many still enjoy the thrill of finding last-minute sales and festive items.

“Holiday shopping last-minute tends to be a lot busier than if you just plan throughout the year to grab some things. But the fun part of it is that you get to find some sales, you’ll also get to find some holiday-themed things,” said Roanoke resident Brittany Holts.

Another local shopper, Sophia Vaughan, shared her approach: “Some years I get everything quicker. It just depends on if I found stuff or not, but I usually shop a week or two before Christmas.”

Meanwhile, with Santa on the move, more than a thousand volunteers at NORAD are standing by to help track his journey.

“This has bloomed up into an event 70 years later that involves over a thousand volunteers, call centers, I think last year we had 388,000 phone calls which we expect to grow this year,” said Major General Michael Simmering, chief of staff for NORAD.

This long-standing tradition keeps the holiday spirit alive as both shoppers and Santa race against the Christmas clock.

For those eager to follow Santa’s exact location, NORAD will be tracking him all night long. You can track Santa here.