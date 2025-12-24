Pearisburg church members hand out holiday meals for 16th year

GILES COUNTY, Va. – For the 16th year, a group of Giles County residents are preparing to hand out Christmas meals from Christ Episcopal Church in Pearisburg!

What started as a small, Thanksgiving dinner for about a dozen Giles County citizens has now progressed to serving meals to almost 600 people over Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Dinners were both delivered and picked up curbside at the church. Some volunteers who began participating in this tradition as children are still taking the time to give back to their community during the holiday season.