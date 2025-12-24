Town of Narrows police investigate resident for solicitation of minor, child pornography

NARROWS, Va. – The Town of Narrows Police Department has been investigating a Narrows resident since Dec. 20 following reports of solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

The department said the investigation will be thorough, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Law enforcement urged the community to avoid interfering with the investigation and also asked community members to be respectful toward the family and others connected to the person under investigation.

At this time, further details about the incident have not been released.

