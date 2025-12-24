Virginia family says they were swarmed and bitten by bedbugs on flight, sue Delta and KLM airlines

ROANOKE, Va. – *This report was originally taken from NBC News*

Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have been named as defendants in a lawsuit from a Virginia family who allege they were “bitten and injured by bed bugs that had infested the cabin” of a flight they took earlier this year.

In the complaint, filed Thursday, the Albuquerque family of Roanoke, Virginia, say the bites caused “raised and itchy welts, lesions, and rashes across their torsos and extremities.” The legal filing includes close-up photos of those alleged injuries.

The bites “ruined their family vacation and has caused humiliation, embarrassment, anxiety, discomfort, inconvenience, medical expenses, and loss of clothing and personal items,” the lawsuit says.

Delta and KLM did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment Wednesday.

In a statement to People magazine, Delta said: “As this pending litigation eventually states, the allegations at issue relate to flights not operated by Delta Air Lines. Delta will review the complaint and respond accordingly in due course.”

KLM told the British publication The Independent that the company was “unable to comment on the specific allegations at this time” but would address the matter in “the appropriate legal channels.”

The plaintiffs are identified as Romulo Albuquerque; his wife, Lisandra Garcia; and their two children, Benicio and Lorenzo Albuquerque.

The family of four took a Delta flight from Roanoke to Atlanta on March 21, followed by a KLM flight to Amsterdam and then to Belgrade, Serbia, where they planned to visit family and friends, according to the lawsuit. The flights were operated by KLM and purchased via Delta’s SkyMiles program, the suit says.

“Approximately two hours into the flight (to Amsterdam), Mrs. Garcia began feeling like bugs were crawling on her and that she was being bitten,” the lawsuit states. “It was at this point that she realized that bugs were crawling on her light-colored sweater.”

The lawsuit claims the husband and wife “immediately alerted the flight attendants,” who allegedly “urged them to keep their voices down to avoid a ‘panic’ on the airplane.”

Albuquerque and Garcia took photos and recorded videos of the bugs crawling on her sweater and moving around “in the creases” of their seats, according to their attorneys. The images in the suit include a photo of a KLM drink napkin covered in what appears to be dead bugs.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages against both airlines in the amount of at least $200,000.