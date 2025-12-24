Virginia transition in power nears as Youngkin, Spanberger outline visions

Virginia is just weeks away from a transition in power.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is making way for Democratic governor-elect Abigail Spanberger.

Both recently outlined their visions for Virginia’s future.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., said, “Virginia’s as strong as she’s ever been. As strong financially as she’s ever been, said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., in a recent interview with 10 News.

Even though outgoing governors won’t be in office to see it completed, they must still submit a budget proposal to the General Assembly.

Youngkin did so last week.

His proposal includes hundreds of millions in tax relief for Virginians, along with pay raises for state employees and teachers.

It also provides significant funding for Medicaid, SNAP and child welfare.

Nearly $2 billion is allocated for capital projects and maintenance, including an inland port in Washington County.

But with Youngkin leaving office, it will be the Democrats in the General Assembly—and soon the executive mansion—who finalize the state’s spending plan.

Spanberger outlined budget and policy proposals of her own, focusing on affordability.

“We know families are having to make tough budget decisions, tougher than they’re used to,” Spanberger said.

She is focused on energy costs, housing and health care.

Spanberger aims to lower prescription drug costs by cutting out middlemen, allow communities to create more affordable housing, and launch a pilot program to help those who may lose health insurance when Affordable Care Act subsidies expire at the end of the year.

“Our goal is to stabilize and ensure that we can create a bit more stability here in the commonwealth that will have economic impact, not just on those who might be losing those subsidies, but on the larger marketplace,” Spanberger said.

She says she will need bipartisan support for some of her policy proposals. The next session of the General Assembly begins Jan. 14, and Spanberger takes office Jan. 17.