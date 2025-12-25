Covington man arrested, presents returned before Christmas

COVINGTON, Va. – A man was arrested in connection with a package theft in Alleghany County on Tuesday, and the packages were returned to the victim, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said the Covington Police Department notified them of a vehicle matching the description of one posted on Facebook regarding a package theft in the area. Images of the car captured by a home camera system had been shared by the victim following the incident.

Authorities said they responded to the area and spoke to the victim, who then sent the images to law enforcement. After a check of the vehicle registration, authorities made contact with the owner, William M. Tucker, in Covington.

Law enforcement said Tucker initially denied involvement in the incident, but later admitted to the theft after being told that photographic evidence identified him. He then showed law enforcement where the stolen items were hidden.

ACSO said the following items were stolen:

Jellymallow weighted plush animal

a Spike Hedgehog toy

a Peanut Ball Jr. toy

All the items were purchased as Christmas gifts for the victim’s child.

Although a search warrant was executed on Tucker’s home, no other stolen items were found. He was arrested and charged with felony mailbox theft.

All the items were returned to the victim shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve.