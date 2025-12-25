Gov. Youngkin announces millions in funding for Workforce Housing Investment Program

(Steve Helber, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 13, 2025 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that over $15 million in funding would be allocated to the Virginia Workforce Housing Investment Program to support middle-income housing in various localities around the commonwealth.

Youngkin said this is estimated to create 550 workforce housing units in 14 localities.

“Stable, affordable, and high-quality housing is foundational to strong communities, a growing Virginia economy, and long-term opportunity across the Commonwealth. Through the Workforce Housing Investment Program, we’re expanding housing options for working families, strengthening local economies, and ensuring Virginians can live, work, and raise their families in communities they’re proud to call home.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Housing administers the Workforce Housing Investment Program, which aims to increase the workforce housing supply for areas in need.

$2.5 milion was awarded to Roanoke, $2 million for Danville, and $250,000 for Lynchburg as part of this program. Other Southwest and Central Virginia areas that received additional funding are:

Alleghany County

Appomattox County

Franklin County

Halifax County

Nelson County

Page County

Smyth County

