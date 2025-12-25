Roanoke families share what Christmas means to them

ROANOKE, Va. – On Christmas Day, members of the Roanoke community shared what the holiday truly means to them.

From early mornings at the Waffle House to morning mass at Saint Andrews Catholic Church, Roanokers celebrated the season in their own special ways.

“Christmas is one of the few times a year that I’m able to see all of my family members,” said Tyrique Shell, a Roanoke resident. “It’s a time where we can all come together and rest because we all do all kinds of occupations. It’s really just a reset going into the new year for my family.”

Olyvia Lisle added, “I think it helps bring our family closer together. When we’ve had hard times and no one was speaking to each other, Christmas came along and we were able to reconnect and bond. It was able to help us stay together.”

Just a few blocks away at Saint Andrews, churchgoers celebrated what many Christians call “the reason for the season.”

“I think it’s really important because we get to celebrate Jesus’s birth as well as have family come together and celebrate as family,” said Ryder Compton, a church member.

Whether over waffles or within these sacred walls, one theme remains clear: the power of community and gratitude.