Roanoke Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to more than 500 neighbors in need

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Rescue Mission is bringing a Christmas Feast to more than 500 neighbors in need this holiday season. From preparing meals to drive-thru pickups, volunteers are working hard to ensure everyone feels welcome and cared for during the holidays.

Krystal Robertson, a staff member at the mission, shared her personal connection to the cause. “I love being here just because of the fact that I used to be homeless, I used to be in the same position that these people are.”

What started as a place for Robertson to visit turned into a place to work and give back. She is committed to making sure everyone feels included this Christmas. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of these people and I know what they’re going through. Being in addiction, you know I see a lot of my friends that go through here and I just hope to give them hope that there is recovery and that you can have a better life.”

Robertson is not alone in her efforts. Staff and volunteers have been working tirelessly to make sure no one misses out on the holiday spirit. The mission’s doors were open to everyone, including those who just walked in hoping for good company and a hot meal.

Lisa Thompson, director of development and communications at Roanoke Rescue Mission, explained the importance of the event. “Not everyone is blessed to have a home or family close, so we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity for fellowship and a great meal today and to know that they’re not alone and they’re loved.”

Volunteer Chloe Hughes expressed her gratitude and desire to give back. “I feel like it’s the least I can do for others. I feel like on Christmas day so many people don’t have a lot, and I have a lot to be thankful for so it’s the least that I can do.”

The mission hosted hundreds of guests and families for a traditional Christmas feast. The meal included:

20+ hams

60 cans of green beans

60 cans of corn

60 cans of sweet potatoes

400+ pounds of Potatoes

900 rolls

Hundreds of cookies

Lisa Thompson highlighted the effort behind the scenes. “They cook for the last couple of days so lots and lots of work goes into it to feed nearly 600 people.”

After days of preparation, the Roanoke Rescue Mission accomplished its goal: sharing love and joy with those who need it most.

“For a couple weeks before this everybody is really busy and it’s very much like your wrapping gifts for Christmas day,” Thompson said. “It’s when you get to give that gift and share in that moment that it’s very rewarding so today we get to open the gift of being together.”