Virginia, West Virginia among worst states for flight delays, cancellations

A new Squaremouth study showed that West Virginia and Virginia are some of the worst states for flight delays and cancellations.

According to Squaremouth, 24.9% of West Virginia flights are delayed, and 2.5% are cancelled, making it the worst state in the country for the number of delayed and cancelled flights.

New Jersey is second, and Virginia places third, with 22% of flights delayed and 1.9% cancelled.

Rank State % Delayed Flights % Canceled Flights % Delayed or Canceled Flights 1 West Virginia 24.9% 2.5% 27.3% 2 New Jersey 24.0% 2.5% 26.4% 3 Virginia 22.0% 1.9% 23.8% 3 Kansas 21.6% 2.1% 23.8% 5 Florida 21.9% 1.8% 23.7% 6 Pennsylvania 21.9% 1.7% 23.6% 6 Alabama 21.6% 2.0% 23.6% 8 Rhode Island 21.9% 1.5% 23.4% 9 South Carolina 21.2% 2.1% 23.3% 9 Iowa 21.7% 1.6% 23.3%

“Make sure you’re protected before you fly. Buying travel insurance as soon as you book your trip ensures you are protected in the event of cancellations or delays before you depart. The right flight insurance can help you recover the cost of hotels, rebooked flights, and missed connections when unexpected delays disrupt your travel plans. “For the best protection, look for plans that cover ‘any delay of a common carrier,’ not just weather delays or mechanical breakdowns. This broader coverage gives you the most flexibility when it comes to delay coverage, which is especially important in recent years with airline disruptions and tech outages becoming more frequent. “The government shutdown will be excluded from standard trip cancellation and interruption coverage, as it is now considered a known event, so during this period we recommend seeking out Cancel For Any Reason and Interruption For Any Reason coverage. These two coverages can reimburse you regardless of the reason and offer the highest level of protection for travelers at the moment.” Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth, Shares Tips for a Smoother Trip

You can find the full study here.