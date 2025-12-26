Elks Home holiday tradition continues to attract visitors in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – A holiday tradition in Bedford has continued to attract visitors to Spring Oak, also known as the Elks Home.

An idea that began 72 years ago from a circus performer who was touted as the most tattooed man on Earth, remains a heart-warming opportunity for friends and families to enjoy.

10 News Photojournalist Paul Eldert spoke to some who take part in the tradition. See what they had to say by watching below.

Donations received by organizers help pay for the electric bull and everything else that goes into maintaining the light display. You can still see the lights through Dec. 31.