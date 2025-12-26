Lynchburg shoppers embrace post-Christmas returns and bargains

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg shoppers headed back to stores the day after Christmas, continuing the annual tradition of returning or exchanging gifts to make the holiday season last a little longer.

Abigail Delaserna, a Lynchburg resident, said, “I try to go the next day before I go back to work and try to get everything exchanged out for what fits for me by the week before I go back to work.”

Willie Chavis, another local resident, explained, “Well, it’s usually because people don’t like what they got, or it’s not the right size, or something like that.”

Downtown Lynchburg’s Silvia’s Boutique experiences this busy post-Christmas period every year. Bargain hunters come looking for items that fit just right. The shop’s bustling atmosphere is not only about sales but also about connecting with the community and helping customers leave happy.

Silvia Kee, founder of Silvia’s Boutique, shared, “This spectacular thing of the New Year’s coming in. I have sparks and dresses and so forth just in time. They’re off, they’re 50% off to 75% off. So you’ll want to come to Silvia’s Boutique to catch your party dress.”

For many shoppers, post-holiday shopping isn’t just about savings — it’s about making sure the gifts they keep are the ones they truly want.

Nick Sparrow, a Lynchburg resident, said, “I look for deals pretty often. It’s always nice to save money when you can. But if there’s no deals, it’s never a huge deal to me.”