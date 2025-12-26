Take a “First Day Hike” on New Year’s Day

(Copyright 2025 by Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation - All rights reserved.)

Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation is inviting you to take a hike on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide First Day Hike initiative!

Every year, parking is free at all Virginia State Park locations on New Year’s Day, and visitors will receive a commemorative sticker (while supplies last).

First Day Hikes is led by America’s state parks, and is celebrated by the Virginia DCR, “to inspire those New Year resolutions centered on getting or keeping fit is the perfect family-friendly activity.”

Plenty of hikes are available, ranging from casual walks, to hikes for experienced trekkers. Some natural area preserves will also have guided hikes, hosted by the DCR.

For more information, and to pick a hike, click here.