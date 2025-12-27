$5 million in matching grants available to Virginia Dam Owners

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Logo (Courtesy of VDCR)

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced earlier this month the opening of a new grant round for the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund.

According to officials, the grant supports projects that help dam owners and Virginia localities enhance public safety and reduce the risk of dam failures and property damage from flooding.

Recommended Videos

A total of $5 million in matching grants is available for dam safety projects. The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The fund provides financial assistance to dam owners for a wide range of eligible activities, including dam repair and upgrades, hazard mitigation eforts and engineering studies.

“Protecting Virginians fromdamfailures and flooding is one of our most important responsibilities,” said Acting DCR Director Andrew Smith. “These grants help communities strengthen critical infrastructure, address known risks and build a safer future.”

“Manydams across Virginia were built decades ago and require modernization to meet current safety standards,” said DCR ChiefDamSafety Engineer Andrea Henry. “Through this grant program, we’re ensuring thatownersand localities have access to the resources needed to safeguard lives and property.”

All grants are reimbursements and require a 10-30% match. The maximum amount per grant will be determined based on amounts requested for eligible projects, application scores and available funds.

Requests must be submitted by 4 p.m, March 31, 2026. Grants are offered to local government or privately owned dams across two project type categories:

Type 1 projects

Up to $1 million is available for initial engineering studies for dams.

Type 2 projects:

Up to $4 million is available for final plans and construction.

Go to www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dam-safety-funding to download the grant manual.

For more information, contact your regional dam safety engineer or email dam@dcr.virginia.gov.