Central Church to host blood drive with the Blood Connection Saturday

RADFORD, Va. – Central Church in Radford will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center, officials announced.

According to the Central Church, the drive is held in partnership with the Blood Connection and all donors will receive an e-gift card of their choice, and the Blood Connection will make a donation to the church for each donor.

According to The Blood Connection website - “Someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, and one in ten patients who show up to a hospital will need blood. Over 800 people need to donate every day to meet the daily needs of the hospitals we serve. Blood is only good for 42 days. It can’t be replicated or produced. It is because of our volunteer blood donors that blood is there for local patients in need of transfusions. That’s neighbors helping neighbors in the best way. The reason to donate is simple…it saves."

Central Church is located at 803 Wadsworth Street in Radford and you can schedule an appointment and find more information by clicking here.