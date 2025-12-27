Skip to main content
Hillsville Fire Department responds to single-vehicle crash, no injuries reported

Single Vehicle Crash (courtesy of HFD) (HFD2025)

HILLSVILLE, Va. – The Hillsville Fire Department announced that the sole occupant of a motor vehicle was uninjured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to officials, officers responded to the 900 block of W Stuart Drive at 2:22 a.m. and found a single vehicle down the embankment behind the CVS, early missing a propane tank.

Officials said the driver self-extricated. CCFR obtained a refusal, and the scene was turned over to Hillsville PD.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

